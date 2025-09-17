ENG
Propagandist Kalashnikov: "What Odesa, what Zaporizhzhia? We have consumed our resources and are chest-deep in quagmire of protracted war". VIDEO

Kremlin propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov has said that he has lost hope in the occupation of Ukraine and predicts a systemic crisis in Russia.

According to Censor.NET, Kalashnikov said that the Russian army is unable to "liberate" Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, and that Russia's resources to support the war are almost exhausted. This situation, according to the propagandist, will certainly cause an internal Russian crisis.

