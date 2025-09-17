10 395 46
Propagandist Kalashnikov: "What Odesa, what Zaporizhzhia? We have consumed our resources and are chest-deep in quagmire of protracted war". VIDEO
Kremlin propagandist Maxim Kalashnikov has said that he has lost hope in the occupation of Ukraine and predicts a systemic crisis in Russia.
According to Censor.NET, Kalashnikov said that the Russian army is unable to "liberate" Odesa and Zaporizhzhia, and that Russia's resources to support the war are almost exhausted. This situation, according to the propagandist, will certainly cause an internal Russian crisis.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password