Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin rules Russia from three completely identical windowless offices in different regions.

This is reported by The Times: journalists claim that the Russian president rules the country from "a series of elaborately constructed, identical conference rooms," according to Censor.NET.

All of Putin's offices are equipped and furnished in exactly the same way — from the precise location of the pencil holder with a double-headed eagle on the lacquered table to the ten sharpened pencils.

Putin avoids telephones and the internet, communicating only via secure video links. Even those around him often do not know which of the 11 time zones he is in.

The offices themselves have no windows, so it is impossible to determine their location from outside. However, "fake" flights with empty motorcades help the Kremlin conceal their actual location.

Read more: US Senate calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin and impose sanctions against Russia