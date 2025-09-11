US Senate calls on Trump to increase pressure on Putin and impose sanctions against Russia

Republican senators are stepping up their demands for US President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions against Russia, as the White House has demonstrated its readiness for the second phase of restrictive measures against Moscow.

This was reported by CNN, Censor.NET informs.

"I think Russia is playing, they’re really playing us like a piano right now. He’s gotten [Putin] everything he wanted; he’s gotten access to the president, he’s getting a red carpet reception, three weeks later he’s getting a red carpet reception from Xi Jinping and hanging out with Kim Jong Un," said North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, adding that the Russian dictator's goal is to "string us along."

The statements by Tillis, co-chair of the Senate NATO Watch Group, came after NATO fighter jets shot down several Russian drones that violated Polish airspace during the attack on Ukraine.

The previous sanctions initiative by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham seemed to have stalled due to a lack of interest from the White House. However, a growing number of voices in the House of Representatives are demanding a tougher stance from the US leader amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine.

"I mean, at some point we need to recognize that this guy is plotting to overthrow Western democracy. And I know the way you do that is to undermine the United States of America, then going back to Moscow and ordering air assaults that are the most extensive since the war began. That is not somebody who is wanting peace. He wants to string us along and kill and rape and murder more Ukrainians and it’s got to stop," Tillis stressed.

The top Republicans on the House and Senate Armed Services Committees have similarly urged the administration to take a firmer line on Russian sanctions.

"I got a feeling that he’s about (Trump) had it with Vladimir Putin’s games, and he’s about ready to do something," House Armed Services Chairman Mike Rogers said on Tuesday.

Senator Joni Ernst said that Trump "wants to make sure that he is giving every opportunity for peace to get this war resolved", but warned: "Putin is playing him right now, and I think the president understands that."

"We need to make sure that we are utilizing the tools in our toolbox to help President Trump negotiate peace on behalf of Ukraine. So let’s move forward with the sanctions bill," she added.

