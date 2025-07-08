It’s time to change rules of game for Putin and those supporting his war machine – Senator Graham

According to Censor.NET citing Interfax-Ukraine.

"President Trump rightly called out the games Putin is playing. The Senate will soon review a bill imposing tough sanctions — not only against Russia but also against countries like China and India that purchase Russian energy resources, thereby financing Putin’s war machine.

The Senate bill includes a presidential waiver to give President Trump maximum leverage. When it comes to Putin and those supporting his war machine, it’s time to change the rules of the game," Lindsey Graham wrote on social media platform X.

Graham-Blumenthal sanctions bill against Russia

On April 1, it became known that a bill proposing new sanctions against Russia was introduced in the U.S. Senate. According to the document, a 500% tariff could be imposed on imports from countries that continue to buy Russian oil and other raw materials.

The proposed measures aim to increase economic pressure on Russia and create additional obstacles for countries continuing to trade Russian energy resources.

The initiative is presented by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal. Currently, the bill is supported by 82 out of 100 U.S. senators.