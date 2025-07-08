Tomorrow, EU ambassadors will consider 18th package of sanctions against Russia. Slovakia has not changed its position - media

On July 9, the EU Committee of Permanent Representatives will again consider the draft 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia. Slovakia's position on blocking it has not changed.

This is reported by Yevropeiska Pravda, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

"Discussion of the 18th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation is on the Coreper agenda for tomorrow (July 9 - ed.). But I can't predict whether it will be approved or whether Slovakia will continue to block it," said the informed EU official.

He added that "there is hope for a positive decision tomorrow or this week."

At the same time, the newspaper's sources in the Slovak government assure that the situation remains "the same as it was last Friday," when the sanctions package was not approved.

"As of now, Slovakia's position has not changed. Slovakia is blocking the 18th package of sanctions against Russia until it receives clear guarantees from the European Commission to compensate for the losses that will be caused by the planned complete refusal of the European Union to purchase Russian gas (from January 1, 2028 - ed.)," the source said.

When asked if Slovakia's position could change tomorrow, he answered succinctly: "Anything can happen."