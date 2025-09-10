Zelenskyy and von der Leyen discuss tougher sanctions on Russia and support for Ukrainian children

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET writes.

"I thanked her for the strong annual address to the European Parliament and the clear message regarding €6 billion for drone production in Ukraine. We must find even more ways to use frozen Russian assets for the benefit of Ukraine," the statement said.

In turn, von der Leyen informed about joint work with American partners on strengthening sanctions against Russia.

"We also discussed support for Ukrainian children. Ursula confirmed that the European Union will help finance free school meals. We coordinated further steps to return abducted children. We agreed to stay in contact," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: EU set to impose sanctions on about 2,600 Russian individuals and companies – Jozwiak