EU set to impose sanctions on about 2,600 Russian individuals and companies – Jozwiak
The European Union may expand its sanctions list by the end of the week, adding around 2,600 Russian individuals and companies.
This was reported by Radio Liberty correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET writes.
"The EU on Friday (September 12) hopes to extend sanctions to about 2,600 Russian individuals and companies," he noted.
According to Jozwiak, Hungary and Slovakia are seeking to have sanctions lifted from Russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman and Alisher Usmanov.
