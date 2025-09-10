Germany promises Putin tough response over attack on Poland: "Russia not ready for diplomacy"

Germany has stated that the Russian drone attack was not a "navigational error," as Moscow is trying to claim. Berlin promised a tough response to the Kremlin in retaliation for the escalation.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing statements from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

Pistorius stressed that the drone attack on Poland was deliberate. Russian forces intentionally directed the UAVs toward Polish territory, making it impossible to call it a navigational mistake. Wadephul added that Moscow had demonstrated a clear desire to escalate, and therefore Putin would face a strong response.

"By penetrating Polish territory with a drone, Russia has chosen escalation. Russia is not ready for diplomacy, so we will deliver a strong response," he said.

Earlier, overnight, Russian Shahed drones crossed into Polish territory. The country’s Air Force confirmed the incident, noting that fighter jets and air defense systems were activated, and four airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the military engaged the targets. He informed NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about the drone incursion, and later convened an emergency meeting of Poland’s Council of Ministers.

