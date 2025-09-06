Bavarian Premier Söder suggests returning Ukrainians home to protect Ukraine: No peace in sight yet

Germany proposes sending Ukrainian men who are fit for military service back home to defend Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, with a reference to Rheinische Post, this was stated by Bavarian Prime Minister and Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Markus Söder.

"There is no peace in sight at the moment. Therefore, it is entirely legitimate to consider sending Ukrainians who are fit for military service back to their homeland to ensure security in their own country," he said.

According to him, the proportion of Ukrainians working in Germany is significantly lower than in other European countries.

"This needs to be changed urgently—and not just for newly arrived Ukrainians," Söder emphasized.

