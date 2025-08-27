Embassy on Nawrocki’s veto: The European Council’s decision on temporary protection for Ukrainians is binding on all EU member states

The EU Council's decision on temporary protection for Ukrainians is binding on all EU member states, including Poland.

This was announced by the Ukrainian Embassy in Poland, commenting on the veto of the country's president Karol Nawrocki on changes to the special law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens, reports Censor.NET.

The diplomatic mission noted that the special law is the main regulatory act defining the mechanisms for exercising the rights of temporarily displaced persons from Ukraine in Poland in accordance with European Union legislation. It will remain in force until September 30, 2025.

The temporary protection regime for persons displaced from Ukraine has been extended by a decision of the EU Council until March 4, 2027. It remains in force in the territory of the Republic of Poland.

"The EU Council's decisions on temporary protection are binding on all EU member states, including Poland, are directly applicable, and their implementation is ensured by national legislation, in particular the Special Act," the embassy emphasized.

It is noted that the embassy is monitoring the situation, is in constant contact with the Polish authorities, and will inform Ukrainian citizens of official decisions in a timely manner.

"We recommend that Ukrainian citizens refrain from making hasty decisions, in particular regarding changes to their legal status in the Republic of Poland," the statement said.

The agency added that each individual situation requires separate consultation with a lawyer for a comprehensive analysis of possible legal options.

What preceded it?

We would like to remind you that Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law regulating the provision of assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

The amendment provided for the extension of temporary protection granted to Ukrainian refugees until March 4, 2026.

Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Haukowski claimed that the presidential veto also prevents Ukraine from receiving satellite internet assistance from Starlink. The head of the Polish President's Office, Zbigniew Bogucki, later denied this.