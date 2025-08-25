Nawrocki vetoed law on aid to refugees from Ukraine

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed a law regulating the provision of assistance to Ukrainian refugees.

This was reported by Onet, according to Censor.NET.

Nawrocki explained that after more than three and a half years of full-scale war by the Russian Federation, Poland's strategic interests have not changed, and Russia remains the greatest threat to security. However, in his opinion, the financial situation and public sentiment in the country have changed significantly.

"The law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens that I received does not introduce the amendments that were the subject of public debate. I believe that only those Ukrainians who accept the challenge of working in Poland should receive the 800+ payments," the president stressed.

The new version of the law provided for the extension of temporary protection for Ukrainians until 4 March 2026. Nawrocki added that it is crucial to achieve social justice so that Polish citizens remain on an equal footing with Ukrainian guests.

"For me, this is a matter of principle, so I did not sign the law on assistance to Ukrainian citizens in its current form," he said.

