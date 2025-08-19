ENG
US has deported first refugees from Ukraine. PHOTO

The United States has deported the first Ukrainian refugees.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ukrainians deported from the United States

"Here are the photos of the first minutes of Ukrainian foreigners returning home after their removal from the United States," the statement said.

