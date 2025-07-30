Trump allowed refugees from Ukraine to stay in US until end of war

US President Donald Trump has said that refugees from Ukraine will be allowed to stay in the United States until the war ends.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Post.

"We will do it. We have many people who came from Ukraine, and we are working with them," he said.

It is noted that with Trump's coming to power, the United States is changing its approach to immigration, in particular to persons who have received permission to reside in the United States under programs initiated by the Biden administration.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter, that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to cancel the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who found themselves in the United States fleeing the war.

White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt called this information fake news.

US President Donald Trump has said that a decision on the status of Ukrainian refugees will be made in the near future.

