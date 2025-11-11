Government terminates Energoatom Supervisory Board’s powers ahead of schedule – Svyrydenko
The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the powers of Energoatom’s Supervisory Board ahead of schedule following revelations of large-scale corruption in the company by anti-corruption agencies.
Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.
Rebooting Energoatom
"Today, we made the first decisions to restart Energoatom. The Supervisory Board holds the full scope of influence, from appointing management to overseeing the company’s operations. Importantly, the Government has not interfered in its activities. The Supervisory Board must take responsibility for the situation within the company," Svyrydenko said.
Svyrydenko noted that the Ministries of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, following consultations with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board to the Cabinet for approval within a week.
"The new board’s task is to promptly reset the company’s management, conduct a full audit, and fully assist law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption," the prime minister emphasized.
Procurement audit
She also instructed the State Audit Service to carry out an urgent audit of Energoatom, particularly concerning procurement procedures.
She added that she expects to receive the audit results "as soon as possible." The materials will then be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
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