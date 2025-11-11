Government terminates Energoatom Supervisory Board’s powers ahead of schedule – Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has terminated the powers of Energoatom’s Supervisory Board ahead of schedule following revelations of large-scale corruption in the company by anti-corruption agencies.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

Rebooting Energoatom

"Today, we made the first decisions to restart Energoatom. The Supervisory Board holds the full scope of influence, from appointing management to overseeing the company’s operations. Importantly, the Government has not interfered in its activities. The Supervisory Board must take responsibility for the situation within the company," Svyrydenko said.

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Svyrydenko noted that the Ministries of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture, following consultations with international partners, must submit a new composition of the Supervisory Board to the Cabinet for approval within a week.

"The new board’s task is to promptly reset the company’s management, conduct a full audit, and fully assist law enforcement agencies in investigating possible corruption," the prime minister emphasized.

Procurement audit

She also instructed the State Audit Service to carry out an urgent audit of Energoatom, particularly concerning procurement procedures.

She added that she expects to receive the audit results "as soon as possible." The materials will then be handed over to law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies.

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Background

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