NCREPU member Pushkar, featured on Mindich tapes, left Ukraine overnight – Zhelezniak

National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCREPU) member Serhii Pushkar left Ukraine overnight.

Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to Zhelezniak, Pushkar is the official featured on recordings discussing a "salary" of US$20,000 from businessman Tymur Mindich.

The MP also noted that just three months ago Pushkar served as Executive Director for Legal Affairs at Energoatom. From 2022 to 2025, he was Executive Director for Legal Support at JSC NAEC Energoatom.

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On September 3, 2025, following an open competitive selection, he was appointed a member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC).

"And one more curious coincidence: from 2010 to 2015, Serhii Pushkar held various posts at the State Property Fund of Ukraine — at the very time when Ihor Myroniuk was a deputy head of the Fund… an adviser to Derkach and Herman Halushchenko, already known on the tapes as ‘Rocket’ and the ‘overseer’ for the energy sector on behalf of businessman Tymur Mindich))))). What a coincidence))," Zhelezniak concluded.

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Background

Read more: Circumstances surrounding escape of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", are being investigated, we will try to bring him back, - NABU