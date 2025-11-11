NCREPU member Pushkar, featured on Mindich tapes, left Ukraine overnight – Zhelezniak
National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCREPU) member Serhii Pushkar left Ukraine overnight.
Holos MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
According to Zhelezniak, Pushkar is the official featured on recordings discussing a "salary" of US$20,000 from businessman Tymur Mindich.
The MP also noted that just three months ago Pushkar served as Executive Director for Legal Affairs at Energoatom. From 2022 to 2025, he was Executive Director for Legal Support at JSC NAEC Energoatom.
On September 3, 2025, following an open competitive selection, he was appointed a member of the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC).
"And one more curious coincidence: from 2010 to 2015, Serhii Pushkar held various posts at the State Property Fund of Ukraine — at the very time when Ihor Myroniuk was a deputy head of the Fund… an adviser to Derkach and Herman Halushchenko, already known on the tapes as ‘Rocket’ and the ‘overseer’ for the energy sector on behalf of businessman Tymur Mindich))))). What a coincidence))," Zhelezniak concluded.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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