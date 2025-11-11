There is suspicion that Minister of Energy was not Halushchenko, but Derkach’s long-time assistant Myroniuk, - Nikolaenko

Following the speech by the SAPO prosecutor during the selection of a preventive measure for the defendant in the NABU "Midas" case, there is a suspicion that the Minister of Energy in Ukraine was not Herman Halushchenko, but Ihor Myroniuk, a long-time assistant to the traitor Andrii Derkach.

This is reported by journalist Tetiana Nikolaienko, according to Censor.NET.

According to the prosecutor, Nikolaenko prepared "an incomplete list of everything that Myroniuk did."

Impact on the activities of the state-owned company Energoatom

It has been established that Myroniuk previously influenced personnel policy and officials, including those of this enterprise, as well as other energy companies. In particular, on July 7, 2025, Myroniuk interviewed Svitlana Hrynchuk, a candidate for the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine, which was vacant at the time.

Basov and Myroniuk discuss and agree on a defense strategy in a court case against former directors of the ATNEK Energoatom branch on criminal charges.

Basov and Myroniuk also repeatedly exerted influence on representatives of business entities, including suppliers of ATNEK Energoatom. This influence consisted of suspending and carrying out financial transactions of such suppliers, as well as blocking and revoking their valid licenses and technical documentation.

Myroniuk also informed Basov that he personally blocked an attempt by Kotin, head of the management board of JSC NEPO Energoatom, to communicate with an outside lawyer.

At the same time, with the participation of Basov and others, Myroniuk organized a management system in the Ministry of Energy and its affiliated legal entities.

Impact on the TRC in the Council

On July 9, 2025, Myroniuk, together with Basov, organized the submission of two parliamentary inquiries from two members of parliament on a topic agreed upon with him.

"In addition, Myroniuk said that he could use the Verkhovna Rada's temporary investigative commission and legislative initiative to influence certain processes involving certain individuals, which poses a risk of obstructing criminal proceedings in other ways by using his connections and influence on individual representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and members of the temporary investigative commission." (The journalist reminds us that Kucherenko's commission has in fact brought new charges against Kudrytskyi. Now you almost know at whose request).

Read more: SAPO prosecutor: Zelenskyy’s oligarch Mindich influenced Halushchenko and Umerov

Impact on law enforcement agencies

According to the prosecutor, on the same day, Basov informed Myroniuk of the need to involve employees of the State Bureau of Investigations in obtaining permits to conduct searches in a separate criminal proceeding in order to clarify the relationship.

"If necessary, these individuals also have the ability to involve representatives of the Office of the Prosecutor General, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Bureau of Investigations to exert pressure on certain individuals who prove the existence of connections with high-ranking law enforcement officials and the risk of obstruction of criminal proceedings," the prosecutor said.

Also, on October 14, 2025, Myroniuk informed Basov that he had close ties with the leadership of the State Bureau of Investigations, from whom he would receive information about the progress and prospects of pre-trial investigations in certain criminal proceedings.

Impact on the media

On the same day, Basov also reported to Myroniuk on the organization of the release of negative information, so-called black propaganda, in the media under his control.

On September 25, 2025, he also informed Basov that he had arranged for the former member of the Supervisory Board, Boiko, to be brought to criminal justice on September 19, 2025. He also informed him that he had arranged for the publication of commissioned articles in the media in Brussels and the United Kingdom, as well as the submission of parliamentary inquiries.

"And this person is also building 200 villas in Mauritius," adds Nikolaenko.

Myroniuk attempted to destroy material evidence

The prosecutor said that during his arrest, Myroniuk attempted to destroy material evidence, in particular, "he tore paper documents into pieces in the bathroom, tried to hide them, and threw them out the window." "In addition, he attempted to dispose of his mobile phone by throwing it out of the apartment window. I also believe that there is a risk of obstruction of criminal proceedings in other ways," the prosecutor read out.



