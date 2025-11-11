SAPO prosecutor: Zelenskyy-linked oligarch Mindich influenced Halushchenko and Umerov

Kvartal-95 co-owner Tymur Mindich, who was served with a notice of suspicion by NABU, exerted influence over ministers in the energy and defense sectors.

A SAPO prosecutor stated this during a court hearing, Censor.NET reports.

"Throughout 2025, facts of Mindich’s criminal activity were established in the energy sector by exerting influence on Energy Minister Halushchenko, and in the defense sector by exerting influence on Defense Minister Rustem Umerov," he said.

According to the prosecutor, the successful execution of the criminal activity depended on Mindich maintaining "personal ties with ministry heads and holding regular meetings with them and other influential figures at his residence."

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Background

Read more: NCREPU member Pushkar, featured on Mindich tapes, left Ukraine overnight – Zhelezniak