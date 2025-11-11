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SAPO prosecutor: Zelenskyy-linked oligarch Mindich influenced Halushchenko and Umerov
Kvartal-95 co-owner Tymur Mindich, who was served with a notice of suspicion by NABU, exerted influence over ministers in the energy and defense sectors.
A SAPO prosecutor stated this during a court hearing, Censor.NET reports.
"Throughout 2025, facts of Mindich’s criminal activity were established in the energy sector by exerting influence on Energy Minister Halushchenko, and in the defense sector by exerting influence on Defense Minister Rustem Umerov," he said.
According to the prosecutor, the successful execution of the criminal activity depended on Mindich maintaining "personal ties with ministry heads and holding regular meetings with them and other influential figures at his residence."
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
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