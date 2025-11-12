Mindich and Zuckerman brothers in Israel, - Zhelezniak

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on the current whereabouts of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio and associate of the President of Ukraine, and his accomplices.

According to Censor.NET, Mindich and the Zuckerman brothers are currently in Israel. Zhelezniak writes that they were spotted in Tel Aviv.

"If anything, Timur Mindich and the Zuckerman brothers are currently in Israel, specifically noticed in Tel Aviv. There have been no reports of blackouts there... P.S. We are losing the best representatives of business because of the authorities!" Zhelezniak wrote.

Mindich's back office

Earlier, Zhelezniak revealed the address of the back office where the financial flows of Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, were conducted.

It is located at: Kyiv, Volodymyrska Street, 20/1A, apartment **.

The MP specified that the father of the traitor Derkach, Leonid Vasylovych Derkach (born 19 July 1939, now dead), was registered at this address, and the official owner of the property is Olena Vasylivna Derkach (born 30 October 1941).

Background

Read more: Operation "Midas": names revealed of all individuals charged by NABU. LIST