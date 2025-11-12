Mindich and Zuckerman brothers in Israel, - Zhelezniak
People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on the current whereabouts of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio and associate of the President of Ukraine, and his accomplices.
According to Censor.NET, Mindich and the Zuckerman brothers are currently in Israel. Zhelezniak writes that they were spotted in Tel Aviv.
"If anything, Timur Mindich and the Zuckerman brothers are currently in Israel, specifically noticed in Tel Aviv. There have been no reports of blackouts there... P.S. We are losing the best representatives of business because of the authorities!" Zhelezniak wrote.
Mindich's back office
Earlier, Zhelezniak revealed the address of the back office where the financial flows of Mindich, co-owner of the "Kvartal-95" studio, were conducted.
It is located at: Kyiv, Volodymyrska Street, 20/1A, apartment **.
The MP specified that the father of the traitor Derkach, Leonid Vasylovych Derkach (born 19 July 1939, now dead), was registered at this address, and the official owner of the property is Olena Vasylivna Derkach (born 30 October 1941).
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
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