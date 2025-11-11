Zhelezniak reveals address of back office handling financial flows of Kvartal-95 co-owner Timur Mindich
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted on Facebook the location of the back office of Myroniuk and the Tsukermans where, according to him, all cash flows in the case of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio and an associate of the President of Ukraine, were handled, Censor.NET reports.
Address and owners
According to Zhelezniak, the office is located at: apt **, 20/1A Volodymyrska Street, Kyiv.
The lawmaker specified that the father of Derkach — Leonid Vasylovych Derkach (born 19 July 1939; now deceased) — was registered at this address, while the property’s official owner is Olena Vasylivna Derkach (born 30 October 1941).
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
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