Zhelezniak reveals address of back office handling financial flows of Kvartal-95 co-owner Timur Mindich

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak posted on Facebook the location of the back office of Myroniuk and the Tsukermans where, according to him, all cash flows in the case of Tymur Mindich, co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio and an associate of the President of Ukraine, were handled, Censor.NET reports.

Address and owners

According to Zhelezniak, the office is located at: apt **, 20/1A Volodymyrska Street, Kyiv.

The lawmaker specified that the father of Derkach — Leonid Vasylovych Derkach (born 19 July 1939; now deceased) — was registered at this address, while the property’s official owner is Olena Vasylivna Derkach (born 30 October 1941).

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Background

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