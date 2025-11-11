Operation "Midas": Energy corruption scheme participants handed over more than $1.2 million to ex–Deputy PM Chernyshov. VIDEO
NABU and SAPO documented how participants in the corruption scheme in the energy sector transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, who was referred to internally as "Che Guevara."
This was reported by NABU, according to Censor.NET.
Chernyshov caught "on tape"
Investigators recorded the transfer of $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash — handed over either directly in an office or in a medical clinic owned by one of the members of the criminal organization.
The last payment, $500,000, was handed over to "Che Guevara’s" wife after Chernyshov himself became a suspect in NABU and SAPO’s corruption investigation.
What was on the NABU tapes?
Investigators found that references to "Che Guevara" appeared on the tapes as early as February 2025, at that time he was to be handed 300,000. And already in March, while discussing the transfer of money, a person nicknamed "Sugarman" mentioned that he would call Timur ("Carlson") about messages from Che Guevara.
Law enforcement also recorded a call in which "Carlson", the head of the criminal organization, agrees on the disbursement of funds to Che Guevara. That call is likewise dated March 2025.
By May, members of the criminal organization were discussing the next disbursement to Che Guevara.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
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