NABU and SAPO documented how participants in the corruption scheme in the energy sector transferred money to former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Chernyshov, who was referred to internally as "Che Guevara."

This was reported by NABU, according to Censor.NET.

Chernyshov caught "on tape"

Investigators recorded the transfer of $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash — handed over either directly in an office or in a medical clinic owned by one of the members of the criminal organization.

The last payment, $500,000, was handed over to "Che Guevara’s" wife after Chernyshov himself became a suspect in NABU and SAPO’s corruption investigation.

What was on the NABU tapes?

Investigators found that references to "Che Guevara" appeared on the tapes as early as February 2025, at that time he was to be handed 300,000. And already in March, while discussing the transfer of money, a person nicknamed "Sugarman" mentioned that he would call Timur ("Carlson") about messages from Che Guevara.

Law enforcement also recorded a call in which "Carlson", the head of the criminal organization, agrees on the disbursement of funds to Che Guevara. That call is likewise dated March 2025.

By May, members of the criminal organization were discussing the next disbursement to Che Guevara.

Read more: Energy corruption case: High Anti-Corruption Court selects preventive measure for ex-aide to Derkach Myroniuk. LIVE BROADCAST

Background

Watch more: "NABU is waging war against Ukraine," - Zelenskyy and Yanukovych’s PR man, who has been reserved from war in Kyiv. VIDEO