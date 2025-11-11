Telegram channels with millions of subscribers ignore NABU’s "Midas" investigation and discredit Bureau
Anonymous Telegram channels with millions of followers are ignoring news coverage of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
This applies, in particular, to the INSIDER UA, Real War, and other channels.
At the same time, these and other channels publish materials claiming that NABU allegedly allowed Mindich to leave Ukraine.
A number of other Telegram channels have also announced the publication of "videos on the leadership of NABU."
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What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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