Telegram channels with millions of subscribers ignore NABU’s "Midas" investigation and discredit Bureau

Anonymous Telegram channels with millions of followers are ignoring news coverage of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau's investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

This applies, in particular, to the INSIDER UA, Real War, and other channels.

At the same time, these and other channels publish materials claiming that NABU allegedly allowed Mindich to leave Ukraine.

Read more: Four ministers implicated in "Energoatom" embezzlement case, - NABU detective





A number of other Telegram channels have also announced the publication of "videos on the leadership of NABU."

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