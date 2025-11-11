SAPO: Mindich helped Halushchenko by interceding with Zelenskyy

Kvartal-95 co-owner Tymur Mindich, identified as the organizer of a money-laundering scheme around Energoatom, built ties with former Energy and Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko through his connections to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savytskyi stated this during a hearing on pretrial measures for former Energy Ministry adviser Ihor Myroniuk, Censor.NET reports.

Mindich–Halushchenko connection

According to the prosecutor, the scheme was organized by two businessmen, Tymur Mindich, known as a friend of Zelenskyy, and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

The SAPO prosecutor said that since early 2025, Mindich influenced then–Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Read more: Government terminates Energoatom Supervisory Board’s powers ahead of schedule – Svyrydenko

According to the prosecutor, with Halushchenko’s assistance, Mindich controlled financial flows in Ukraine’s gas and energy sectors.

"Halushchenko received personal benefits through Mindich’s patronage before the president and by using services arranged by Mindich to launder illicit funds via the minister’s trusted aide, adviser Myroniuk," Savytskyi said.

The prosecutor also confirmed that former Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov was involved in the scheme.

Read more: Mindich scandal prompts Milovanov to resign from Energoatom Supervisory Board

Codenames of the figures on NABU recordings

SAPO also disclosed who the codenames on NABU’s released recordings referred to:

"Chief" — Oleksandr Tsukerman

"Carlson" — Timur Mindich

"Sigismund" or "Professor" — Herman Halushchenko

"Che Guevara" — Oleksii Chernyshov

The prosecutor also stated that Ihor Myroniuk conducted an interview with Svitlana Hrynchuk for the post of Energy Minister in the summer of 2025. Hrynchuk was appointed to the position in July 2025, replacing Herman Halushchenko, who became Justice Minister.

See more: Zhelezniak: New NABU "tapes" reveal how Mindich financed Dynasty residential complex with stolen money. PHOTO