"Kvartal 95" stated that Mindich, owner of "Kvartal", has no influence on company
Studio "Kvartal 95" has commented on the situation surrounding the studio's co-owner Timur Mindich.
The statement was published on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"There is currently a lot of information in the public space related to one of the co-owners of Studio 'Kvartal 95', who has found himself in the spotlight.
These events are not related to the work of the Studio, its content or its team.
The co-owner has a legal connection with the Studio, but does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team," the statement said.
The Studio called for the "Kvartal 95" brand not to be used in "speculative or politicised contexts".
It is known that the ownership of Kvartal 95 is currently divided between Timur Mindich (50%), Serhii Shefir (37.5%) and Andrii Yakovlev (12.5%).
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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