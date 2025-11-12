"Kvartal 95" stated that Mindich, owner of "Kvartal", has no influence on company

Studio "Kvartal 95" has commented on the situation surrounding the studio's co-owner Timur Mindich.

The statement was published on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"There is currently a lot of information in the public space related to one of the co-owners of Studio 'Kvartal 95', who has found himself in the spotlight.

These events are not related to the work of the Studio, its content or its team.

The co-owner has a legal connection with the Studio, but does not participate in its activities and does not influence the content or decisions of the team," the statement said.

The Studio called for the "Kvartal 95" brand not to be used in "speculative or politicised contexts".

It is known that the ownership of Kvartal 95 is currently divided between Timur Mindich (50%), Serhii Shefir (37.5%) and Andrii Yakovlev (12.5%).

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Background

Read more: Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase low-quality bulletproof vests from shady business establishment - Nikolaienko