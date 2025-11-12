Mindich pressured Umerov to purchase low-quality bulletproof vests from shady business establishment - Nikolaienko

Co-owner of the Kvartal-95 studio, Timur Mindich, was behind the corrupt scheme involving the contract for bulletproof vests.

This was announced on Facebook by the deputy head of the Public Anti-Corruption Council at the Ministry of Defense, Tetiana Nikolaienko, according to Censor.NET.

"Well, now I have a reason to celebrate my personal victory over Mindich. For a year, I have been fighting against the contract for bulletproof vests from Milikon, because it was a corruption scheme, only to finally find out that ... Mindich was behind it.

You already know that Mindich pressured Defense Minister Umerov to purchase Israeli bulletproof vests, in which he has invested his 300 million (what has been made public is part of the suspicion against Mindich)," she said.

Details

In winter, SLO announced a tender worth 1.6 billion for 75,000 bulletproof vests, which was won by a little-known company called "Fortress of Protection."

It came and won at the lowest price. The fact that it was not contracted was just a matter of chance—the company did not have a license to sell. However, Ukrainian manufacturers had such licenses," Nikolaienko said.

Read more: Zhelezniak reveals address of back office handling financial flows of Kvartal-95 co-owner Timur Mindich

At the same time, SLO canceled the tender because it "chose the interests of a specific Mindich rather than those of Ukrainian manufacturers."

A month later, SLO announced a new tender, but this time for only 200 million. It was won by another shell company, Milikon, purchased two days before the tender, with a sample bulletproof vest taken from "Fortress of Protection". Convenient, isn't it?

What happened next? Well, of course. The company failed to deliver the first batch of supplies, and instead of Israeli body armor, Ukraine received Chinese junk that was riddled with bullet holes and poorly sewn. And at every meeting with SLO, I barked, asking when they would terminate this contract. SLO kept a straight face. They gritted their teeth and didn't terminate it. Now it's clear why. The entire former minister of defense didn't dare ignore Mindich," she added.

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According to Nikolaienko, SLO terminated the contract on the last day.

Later, the head of the relevant department who signed this contract, Victoria Vinohradova, was heroically transferred to the Defence Procurement Agency for reasons unknown. And the minister became secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

The only good thing is that the state did not pay for these armored vests," she concluded.

Earlier, the SAPO prosecutor stated that Mindich had influenced, in particular, Umerov, who held the position of Minister of Defense.

Later, Umerov rejected these statements.

Read more: There is suspicion that Minister of Energy was not Halushchenko, but Derkach’s long-time assistant Myroniuk, - Nikolaenko

What preceded it?

Read more: Umerov rejects SAPO claims of influence by Zelenskyy-linked oligarch Mindich