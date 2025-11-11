Umerov rejects SAPO claims of influence by Zelenskyy-linked oligarch Mindich

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that no one "influenced" him during his tenure as Defense Minister. Earlier, SAPO claimed that Kvartal-95 co-owner Timur Mindich had exerted influence on the former minister.

He wrote this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

On the meeting with Mindich

"Any attempts to link my work at the Ministry of Defense with the ‘influence’ of certain individuals are unfounded," Umerov said.

He noted that as minister, he regularly met with equipment and weapons manufacturers, suppliers, and lobbyists.

See more: Zhelezniak: New NABU "tapes" reveal how Mindich financed Dynasty residential complex with stolen money. PHOTO

In particular, Umerov confirmed that he had a meeting with Tymur Mindich, during which they discussed issues related to a body armor procurement contract.

"As a result, the contract was terminated due to the product’s noncompliance with standards, and no goods were delivered. I urge everyone to verify any loud claims, and I am always ready to provide relevant information and explanations to the media," he added.

Read more: Circumstances surrounding escape of Mindich, co-owner of "Kvartal-95", are being investigated, we will try to bring him back, - NABU

Background

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