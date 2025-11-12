Corruption in energy sector: Basov remanded in custody. Bail set at 40 million hryvnia. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for defendant in the energy corruption case, Dmytro Basov.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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He appears on NABU tapes under the pseudonym "Tenor".

The prosecution is requesting a preventive measure for Basov in the form of detention with bail set at 45.4 million hryvnia.

The lawyer considers this amount of bail to be "astronomical," since the amount of damage to the state has not been announced.

"We haven't heard anything. There is no such damage. The state of Ukraine has not suffered a single penny of damage in this case," says the defence lawyer.

Basov stated that he had only communicated with one person involved in the case, Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket").

According to Basov, he only knows Mindich's surname from the media.

The court chose a preventive measure - detention with alternative bail in the amount of UAH 40 million.

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