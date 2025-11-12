Corruption in energy sector: Basov remanded in custody. Bail set at 40 million hryvnia. VIDEO
The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for defendant in the energy corruption case, Dmytro Basov.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
He appears on NABU tapes under the pseudonym "Tenor".
The prosecution is requesting a preventive measure for Basov in the form of detention with bail set at 45.4 million hryvnia.
The lawyer considers this amount of bail to be "astronomical," since the amount of damage to the state has not been announced.
"We haven't heard anything. There is no such damage. The state of Ukraine has not suffered a single penny of damage in this case," says the defence lawyer.
Basov stated that he had only communicated with one person involved in the case, Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket").
According to Basov, he only knows Mindich's surname from the media.
The court chose a preventive measure - detention with alternative bail in the amount of UAH 40 million.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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