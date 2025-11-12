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I am not clinging to position of minister, I will defend myself in court, - Halushchenko
Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko responded to the government's decision to suspend him from his duties.
He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"I spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. I completely agree: a political decision must be made, and only then can all the details be sorted out.
I am not clinging to the position of minister and will not cling to it. I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilised and correct scenario," he said.
Halushchenko added that he would defend himself in court and prove his position.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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