I am not clinging to position of minister, I will defend myself in court, - Halushchenko

Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko responded to the government's decision to suspend him from his duties.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"I spoke with Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. I completely agree: a political decision must be made, and only then can all the details be sorted out.

I am not clinging to the position of minister and will not cling to it. I believe that suspension for the duration of the investigation is a civilised and correct scenario," he said.

Halushchenko added that he would defend himself in court and prove his position.

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Background

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