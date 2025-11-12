"First rat has ran from Zelenskyy’s sinking ship," - Nikolov on Milovanov

Journalist Yurii Nikolov commented on the resignation of Tymofii Mylovanov, a member of the Supervisory Board of "Energoatom".

He posted a corresponding message on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"The first rat has PUBLICLY ran from Zelenskyy's sinking ship. A professional traitor whose escape could have been predicted)))

But something else is important to us. This dude in the 'Energoatom' supervisory board was supposed to look after our interests in a monster that spends billions of hryvnias every year with a 10-15% kickback. But he did nothing for us," the journalist emphasised.

According to Nikolov, Mylovanov decided not to fix the corruption, but instead to distance himself from it.

Read more: EU on NABU’s investigation into "Energoatom": Fighting corruption is important condition for Ukraine’s membership

Background

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