Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment within framework of Operation Midas, - NABU

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have notified the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine that he is suspected of illegal enrichment. The case concerns Oleksii Chernyshov, who is involved in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

Details of the suspicion

According to the investigation, the former official was among those who visited the so-called "laundromat" — a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. The "laundromat" was controlled by the head of a criminal organization exposed yesterday by NABU and SAPO.

Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash to the suspect and his representative. In the recordings released by NABU, the suspects can be heard referring to the deputy prime minister as Che Guevara.

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