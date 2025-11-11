Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment within framework of Operation Midas, - NABU
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) have notified the former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine that he is suspected of illegal enrichment. The case concerns Oleksii Chernyshov, who is involved in a corruption scheme in the energy sector.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
Details of the suspicion
According to the investigation, the former official was among those who visited the so-called "laundromat" — a place where funds obtained by criminal means were legalized. The "laundromat" was controlled by the head of a criminal organization exposed yesterday by NABU and SAPO.
Detectives documented the transfer of more than $1.2 million and nearly €100,000 in cash to the suspect and his representative. In the recordings released by NABU, the suspects can be heard referring to the deputy prime minister as Che Guevara.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On November 11, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password