Government submits proposal to NSDC to impose sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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"At an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, acting under the Law of Ukraine ‘On Sanctions,’ submitted to the National Security and Defense Council proposals to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman," she added.

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Corruption in the energy sector

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