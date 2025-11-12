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News NSDC sanctions Energy sector corruption
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Government submits proposal to NSDC to impose sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko

The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced this, Censor.NET reports.

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"At an extraordinary meeting, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, acting under the Law of Ukraine ‘On Sanctions,’ submitted to the National Security and Defense Council proposals to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman," she added.

Watch more: On NABU tapes, Halushchenko is called "Derkach’s man". VIDEO

Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Service

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Cabinet of Ministers (1096) sanctions (2421) NSDC (957) Svyrydenko Yuliia (193) Timur Mindich (197) Oleksandr Tsukerman (25)
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