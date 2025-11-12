Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Guard Service
Co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich had all the documents that "give the right to cross the border during martial law."
This was reported by the State Border Service, according to Censor.NET.
Verification by the State Tax Service
It is noted that Mindich crossed the border legally.
"He was processed at a border crossing point in accordance with the provisions of current legislation. All documents entitling him to cross the border during martial law were in order. We would like to note that no restrictions prohibiting him from leaving Ukraine had been imposed," the border guards said.
Furthermore, the State Border Service of Ukraine did not receive any instructions from any law enforcement agency that border service inspectors should use in the event of Mindich's detection at the border, in particular, regarding prohibiting him from leaving Ukraine, searching for him, or reporting the fact of his crossing the state border.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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