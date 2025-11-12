Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Guard Service

Co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich had all the documents that "give the right to cross the border during martial law."

This was reported by the State Border Service, according to Censor.NET.

Verification by the State Tax Service

It is noted that Mindich crossed the border legally.

"He was processed at a border crossing point in accordance with the provisions of current legislation. All documents entitling him to cross the border during martial law were in order. We would like to note that no restrictions prohibiting him from leaving Ukraine had been imposed," the border guards said.

Furthermore, the State Border Service of Ukraine did not receive any instructions from any law enforcement agency that border service inspectors should use in the event of Mindich's detection at the border, in particular, regarding prohibiting him from leaving Ukraine, searching for him, or reporting the fact of his crossing the state border.

What preceded this?