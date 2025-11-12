Mindich and Tsukerman added to the Myrotvorets database
Co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95" and associate of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman (Mikhail and Oleksandr Tsukerman were Mindich's "financial arm," - ED.) are under investigation and have been added to the Myrotvorets database.
They are both featured in NABU videos about corruption in the energy sector.
According to Censor.NET, the corresponding card with the suspects' details appeared on the Myrotvorets portal.
Corruption in the energy sector
It is noted that Tymur Mindich is involved in undermining the stability of the defense-industrial and energy complex, as well as using his official position for personal gain.
Oleksandr Tsukerman carried out deliberate actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities and participated in the legalization of funds obtained by criminal means.
These actions took place under martial law and amid threats to national security from Russia and Belarus.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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