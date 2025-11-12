Mindich and Tsukerman added to the Myrotvorets database

Co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95" and associate of Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman (Mikhail and Oleksandr Tsukerman were Mindich's "financial arm," - ED.) are under investigation and have been added to the Myrotvorets database.

They are both featured in NABU videos about corruption in the energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, the corresponding card with the suspects' details appeared on the Myrotvorets portal.

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Corruption in the energy sector

It is noted that Tymur Mindich is involved in undermining the stability of the defense-industrial and energy complex, as well as using his official position for personal gain.

Read more: NACP launches internal probe after being mentioned in NABU tapes

Oleksandr Tsukerman carried out deliberate actions aimed at undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities and participated in the legalization of funds obtained by criminal means.

These actions took place under martial law and amid threats to national security from Russia and Belarus.







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