NACP launches internal probe after being mentioned in NABU tapes
The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has launched an internal review following NABU’s release of materials on a corruption scheme in the energy sector. One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov (codename "Tenor"), mentions the agency on the tapes.
This was stated in an NACP release, Censor.NET reports.
NACP response
The agency said it has sent an official request to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to obtain the relevant information.
"NACP confirms its readiness for maximum cooperation with the public, the media, law enforcement and other parties. At the same time, we await NABU’s response to our request and any additional information that will enable a prompt and thorough review," the statement said.
NABU tapes
Notably, the NACP is mentioned in the released recordings by "Tenor", Dmytro Basov, Executive Director for Security at Energoatom.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On November 12, the Minister of Justice and former Energy Minister Halushchenko were suspended from office.
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