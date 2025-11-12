NACP launches internal probe after being mentioned in NABU tapes

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has launched an internal review following NABU’s release of materials on a corruption scheme in the energy sector. One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov (codename "Tenor"), mentions the agency on the tapes.

This was stated in an NACP release, Censor.NET reports.

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NACP response

The agency said it has sent an official request to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) to obtain the relevant information.

"NACP confirms its readiness for maximum cooperation with the public, the media, law enforcement and other parties. At the same time, we await NABU’s response to our request and any additional information that will enable a prompt and thorough review," the statement said.

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NABU tapes

Notably, the NACP is mentioned in the released recordings by "Tenor", Dmytro Basov, Executive Director for Security at Energoatom.

Background

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