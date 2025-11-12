Mindich–Halushchenko talk at moment of Zelenskyy’s call. TRANSCRIPT
During a conversation between Kvartal-95 co-owner Tymur Mindich and then-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the minister.
Censor.NET publishes the full dialogue from Mindich’s "tapes," which were released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).
The conversation took place on July 14, 2025. On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill dismantling the independence of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
Energy Minister: Hello, hello. Hello, *** (the prosecutor told the court the words were "Volodymyr Oleksandrovych." — Ed.) hello. All right. Got it. Got it. Yes.
Karlson (Mindich): Swing by? No?
Energy Minister: Well, I’m off.
Shugarmen: And you said no one talks to you about anything. Look at that.
Karlson: Oh right, he read the text
Energy Minister: What did you write?
Karlson: That *** ("Hera," likely Halushchenko. — Ed.) wants to talk to you.
Energy Minister: Come on.
Shugarmen: Not like that, call ***
Karlson: Not like that, sorry, how many times have I told you: call ***.
Energy Minister: And what am I supposed to do with him?
Karlson: Listen, ***, (Volodymyr Oleksandrovych. — Ed.) that’s it—you understand, it’s not exactly an option for me to go work as a janitor; I’ll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I’m yours. Say "plus" and that’s it.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
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