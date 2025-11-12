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Mindich–Halushchenko talk at moment of Zelenskyy’s call. TRANSCRIPT

During a conversation between Kvartal-95 co-owner Tymur Mindich and then-Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the minister.

Censor.NET publishes the full dialogue from Mindich’s "tapes," which were released by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU).

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The conversation took place on July 14, 2025. On July 22, the Verkhovna Rada passed a bill dismantling the independence of NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Energy Minister: Hello, hello. Hello, *** (the prosecutor told the court the words were "Volodymyr Oleksandrovych." — Ed.) hello. All right. Got it. Got it. Yes.

Karlson (Mindich): Swing by? No?

Energy Minister: Well, I’m off.

Shugarmen: And you said no one talks to you about anything. Look at that.

Karlson: Oh right, he read the text

Energy Minister: What did you write?

Karlson: That *** ("Hera," likely Halushchenko. — Ed.) wants to talk to you.

Energy Minister: Come on.

Shugarmen: Not like that, call ***

Karlson: Not like that, sorry, how many times have I told you: call ***.

Energy Minister: And what am I supposed to do with him?

Karlson: Listen, ***, (Volodymyr Oleksandrovych. — Ed.) that’s it—you understand, it’s not exactly an option for me to go work as a janitor; I’ll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I’m yours. Say "plus" and that’s it.

Read: During the war, Zelensky handed the country over to be plundered by an unshaven thug, says journalist Rechinsky

Background

Watch more: Construction of Chernyshov’s estates in Kozyn is mentioned in "Mindich’s tapes," - media. VIDEO

Author: 

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9057) Halushchenko Herman (147) Timur Mindich (197)
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