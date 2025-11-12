Svyrydenko submitted motion to Verkhovna Rada on resignation of Hrynchuk and Halushchenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a motion to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynychuk from their posts.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

A motion for resignation has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada.

"I have submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a motion to dismiss Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk from their posts. The ministers submitted their resignations in accordance with the law," the head of government said.

On the eve of the resignation, the head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, submitted her resignation letter.

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Corruption in the energy sector