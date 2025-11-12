Donors begin refusing aid to Ukraine over corruption scandal in energy sector – Servant of People Nahorniak

After large-scale corruption in the energy sector was exposed, private donors began refusing to provide aid to Ukraine.

This was stated on television by Servant of the People MP Serhii Nahorniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Donors refusing aid

"Yesterday, private donors who were going to purchase a transformer for Sumy region called me. They read the news and said: ‘You can afford to buy more than one transformer—you know all the names. Ask them.’ And they refused to help," the lawmaker said.

Corruption scandal will affect international image

Nahorniak added that it will now be difficult to negotiate energy support with partners on the eve of winter.

According to him, the situation will damage Ukraine’s international image, and Russia will certainly exploit it for its own purposes.

Read more: Zelenskyy announces sanctions against two figures named in NABU probe and dismissal of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk. VIDEO

Corruption in the energy sector

Watch more: Mindich–Halushchenko talk at moment of Zelenskyy’s call. TRANSCRIPT