Donors begin refusing aid to Ukraine over corruption scandal in energy sector – Servant of People Nahorniak
After large-scale corruption in the energy sector was exposed, private donors began refusing to provide aid to Ukraine.
This was stated on television by Servant of the People MP Serhii Nahorniak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, Censor.NET reports.
Donors refusing aid
"Yesterday, private donors who were going to purchase a transformer for Sumy region called me. They read the news and said: ‘You can afford to buy more than one transformer—you know all the names. Ask them.’ And they refused to help," the lawmaker said.
Corruption scandal will affect international image
Nahorniak added that it will now be difficult to negotiate energy support with partners on the eve of winter.
According to him, the situation will damage Ukraine’s international image, and Russia will certainly exploit it for its own purposes.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- President Zelenskyy announced sanctions against those involved in the NABU case and called for the dismissal of two ministers.
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