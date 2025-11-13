"Mindichgate": HACC arrested suspect Zorina. Bail set at 12 million hryvnia

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Liudmyla Zorina, one of the defendants in the energy corruption case.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The prosecution requested a preventive measure in the form of detention or bail in the amount of 15 million 140 thousand hryvnias, as it believes that Zorina may influence witnesses, as well as distort and destroy evidence.

According to the investigation, she was a "back-office" employee.

During searches of Zorina's home, more than $105,000 and a car worth more than 1 million hryvnia were found.

What does Zorina say?

She appealed to the court to allow her not to be detained, but "just to go to her child."

"I promise to appear for questioning whenever summoned and to provide all testimony. I am truly not guilty. I knew nothing about this criminal group," she said.

What did the court decide?

The HACC arrested Zorina until 8 January 2026. The bail is 12 million hryvnias.

Read more: Fursenko remanded in custody in Energoatom corruption case. Bail set at UAH 95 million

Corruption in the energy sector

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