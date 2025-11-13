"Mindichgate": HACC arrested suspect Zorina. Bail set at 12 million hryvnia
The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a preventive measure on Liudmyla Zorina, one of the defendants in the energy corruption case.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The prosecution requested a preventive measure in the form of detention or bail in the amount of 15 million 140 thousand hryvnias, as it believes that Zorina may influence witnesses, as well as distort and destroy evidence.
According to the investigation, she was a "back-office" employee.
During searches of Zorina's home, more than $105,000 and a car worth more than 1 million hryvnia were found.
What does Zorina say?
She appealed to the court to allow her not to be detained, but "just to go to her child."
"I promise to appear for questioning whenever summoned and to provide all testimony. I am truly not guilty. I knew nothing about this criminal group," she said.
What did the court decide?
The HACC arrested Zorina until 8 January 2026. The bail is 12 million hryvnias.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
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