Fursenko remanded in custody in Energoatom corruption case. Bail set at UAH 95 million
The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in the energy-sector corruption case (referred to as "Roshyk" in NABU tapes).
Censor.NET reported this.
Court ruling
Fursenko was taken into custody until January 8.
The court set an alternative bail at UAH 95 million, while prosecutors had requested a sum two and a half times higher — UAH 254 million.
The suspect said he does not have the funds to post bail.
According to investigators, Fursenko served as the "chief accountant" of the so-called back office, handling financial transactions related to money laundering.
The prosecutor stated that investigators seized €1.1 million and over $1 million in cash from the suspect, who owns Lexus and Porsche Macan cars worth over UAH 5 million, while his total income since 1998 amounts to about UAH 16 million.
Notably, it was Fursenko who, on the NABU tapes, complained that it was "no great pleasure" to carry $1.6 million (roughly 16 kg).
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
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