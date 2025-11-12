Fursenko remanded in custody in Energoatom corruption case. Bail set at UAH 95 million

The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in the energy-sector corruption case (referred to as "Roshyk" in NABU tapes).

Censor.NET reported this.

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Court ruling

Fursenko was taken into custody until January 8.

The court set an alternative bail at UAH 95 million, while prosecutors had requested a sum two and a half times higher — UAH 254 million.

Read more: Corruption in energy sector: back-office employee Ustymenko, involved in money laundering, taken into custody

The suspect said he does not have the funds to post bail.

According to investigators, Fursenko served as the "chief accountant" of the so-called back office, handling financial transactions related to money laundering.

The prosecutor stated that investigators seized €1.1 million and over $1 million in cash from the suspect, who owns Lexus and Porsche Macan cars worth over UAH 5 million, while his total income since 1998 amounts to about UAH 16 million.

Notably, it was Fursenko who, on the NABU tapes, complained that it was "no great pleasure" to carry $1.6 million (roughly 16 kg).

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Corruption in the energy sector

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