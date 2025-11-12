Sybiha to G7 ministers: Those involved in energy-sector corruption will be held accountable, this is president’s position

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the recent exposure of corruption in the energy sector during a meeting with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries.

He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.

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Those involved in corruption will be punished

"I confirmed that all those involved in corruption schemes will be held accountable — this is the firm position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our government," Sybiha stated.

They discussed the frontline situation and pressure on Russia

In addition to anti-corruption efforts, Sybiha discussed with G7 foreign ministers "the situation on the battlefield and efforts to achieve peace."

"We are grateful to our European allies for their continued support and for steps to increase pressure on Moscow. We discussed the EU’s 20th sanctions package and ongoing work to utilize frozen Russian assets. We also focused on strengthening our air defense and energy resilience ahead of winter, particularly through the PURL and SAFE mechanisms," the diplomat said.

Sybiha also invited his counterparts to visit Ukraine.

Corruption in the energy sector

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