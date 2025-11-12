Sybiha to G7 ministers: Those involved in energy-sector corruption will be held accountable, this is president’s position
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha commented on the recent exposure of corruption in the energy sector during a meeting with the foreign ministers of the G7 countries.
He wrote this on X, Censor.NET reports.
Those involved in corruption will be punished
"I confirmed that all those involved in corruption schemes will be held accountable — this is the firm position of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and our government," Sybiha stated.
They discussed the frontline situation and pressure on Russia
In addition to anti-corruption efforts, Sybiha discussed with G7 foreign ministers "the situation on the battlefield and efforts to achieve peace."
"We are grateful to our European allies for their continued support and for steps to increase pressure on Moscow. We discussed the EU’s 20th sanctions package and ongoing work to utilize frozen Russian assets. We also focused on strengthening our air defense and energy resilience ahead of winter, particularly through the PURL and SAFE mechanisms," the diplomat said.
Sybiha also invited his counterparts to visit Ukraine.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- President Zelenskyy announced sanctions against those involved in the NABU case and called for the dismissal of two ministers.
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