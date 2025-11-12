Corruption scandal in government will not affect EU financial aid to Ukraine, - Finnish Minister Purra
The corruption scandal in the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers will not interfere with the European Union's plans to provide Kyiv with financial support in the coming years, particularly in the form of "reparation loans."
This was stated by Finnish Deputy Prime Minister Riikka Purra, according to Censor.NET with reference to "EP".
Will the corruption scandal affect Finnish aid to Ukraine?
"Of course, corruption is a problem in Ukraine, but there are many mechanisms (to combat corruption, ed.) and measures are being taken to counteract it. And I don't see any obstacle to promoting 'reparations loans' in this case," Purra said, responding to a journalist's question about whether the corruption scandal involving Ukraine's justice minister could complicate the negotiations.
She stressed that the plan to provide Ukraine with "reparations loans" based on frozen Russian assets is the best of several possible options.
"Reparation loans are undoubtedly the best option, as they have sufficient financial potential and at the same time limit the pressure on national budgets," explained the Finnish government official.
Purra stressed that support for Ukraine remains essential and that Russia must bear financial responsibility for the damage caused.
"It is clear that Ukraine needs our financial support even more than before. Russia must be sent a clear message that it must pay for the destruction it has caused," she concluded.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password