Corruption scandal in government will not affect EU financial aid to Ukraine, - Finnish Minister Purra

The corruption scandal in the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers will not interfere with the European Union's plans to provide Kyiv with financial support in the coming years, particularly in the form of "reparation loans."

This was stated by Finnish Deputy Prime Minister Riikka Purra, according to Censor.NET with reference to "EP".

Will the corruption scandal affect Finnish aid to Ukraine?

"Of course, corruption is a problem in Ukraine, but there are many mechanisms (to combat corruption, ed.) and measures are being taken to counteract it. And I don't see any obstacle to promoting 'reparations loans' in this case," Purra said, responding to a journalist's question about whether the corruption scandal involving Ukraine's justice minister could complicate the negotiations.

She stressed that the plan to provide Ukraine with "reparations loans" based on frozen Russian assets is the best of several possible options.

"Reparation loans are undoubtedly the best option, as they have sufficient financial potential and at the same time limit the pressure on national budgets," explained the Finnish government official.

Purra stressed that support for Ukraine remains essential and that Russia must bear financial responsibility for the damage caused.

"It is clear that Ukraine needs our financial support even more than before. Russia must be sent a clear message that it must pay for the destruction it has caused," she concluded.

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