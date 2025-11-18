Key officials advise Zelenskyy to dismiss Yermak – media

Officials close to President Zelenskyy are advising the head of state to dismiss the head of the Presidential Administration, Andriy Yermak, following an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) into corruption in the energy sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the publication UP.

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According to journalists, over the past week, Zelenskyy has held meetings with key figures from the ruling team to find a solution that could stabilise the situation after the publication of the NABU investigation.

In particular, these include meetings with Prime Minister Svyrydenko, Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, and Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov.

"According to people familiar with the course of the conversations at those meetings, whom UP spoke to, most of those questioned by the president offered different recommendations on how to get out of the crisis, but almost all of them, independently of each other, advised replacing the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak," the article says.

A source from Servant of the People said that it would be easier to count the people in the Rada who did not call for Yermak's resignation:

"Clearly, there is no direct blackmail, but if this doesn’t happen, the faction will simply fall apart."

Within Servant of the People, a kind of "coalition of the determined" has formed, which is even threatening to leave the faction if Yermak is not dismissed.

According to the outlet, the initiative comes from the orbit of the Arakhamia–Hetmantsev tandem, in alliance with the liberal wing of Servant of the People.

Background

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said that the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, appears in the "Mindich tapes" released by NABU.

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Mindichgate

Read more: Kremlin stands behind corruption schemes in energy sector – Podoliak, Adviser to head of Office of President