Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Israeli citizens" Mindich and Tsukerman: for 3 years instead of 10

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defence Council against Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, and businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. They are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector.

The relevant decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.

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It is noted that Mindich and Tsukerman have Israeli citizenship.

The restrictions imposed are as follows:

Asset freezing

prohibition on the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine;

complete cessation of trade operations and transit of resources;

prohibition on participation in privatisation and leasing of state property;

prohibition on the use of Ukraine's radio frequency spectrum;

restriction or termination of the provision of electronic communications services;

complete ban on the acquisition of land plots;

prohibition of public procurement and defence contracts;

prohibition on increasing shares in the authorised capital of Ukrainian companies.

The sanctions are imposed for a period of three years, with some restrictions imposed indefinitely.

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Corruption in the energy sector

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