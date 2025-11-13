Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against "Israeli citizens" Mindich and Tsukerman: for 3 years instead of 10
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defence Council against Timur Mindich, co-owner of Kvartal-95, and businessman Oleksandr Tsukerman. They are involved in a corruption case in the energy sector.
The relevant decree was published on the website of the Office of the President, according to Censor.NET.
It is noted that Mindich and Tsukerman have Israeli citizenship.
The restrictions imposed are as follows:
- Asset freezing
- prohibition on the withdrawal of capital from Ukraine;
- complete cessation of trade operations and transit of resources;
- prohibition on participation in privatisation and leasing of state property;
- prohibition on the use of Ukraine's radio frequency spectrum;
- restriction or termination of the provision of electronic communications services;
- complete ban on the acquisition of land plots;
- prohibition of public procurement and defence contracts;
- prohibition on increasing shares in the authorised capital of Ukrainian companies.
The sanctions are imposed for a period of three years, with some restrictions imposed indefinitely.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment as part of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Galushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defence Council to impose personal sanctions on Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following a NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmytro Basov, who appeared in NABU's videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesya Ustymenko, was also remanded in custody for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU recordings), a suspect in a case of corruption in the energy sector.
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Lyudmila Zorin, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
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