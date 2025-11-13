Situation in Pokrovsk is difficult, but nobody is pushing soldiers to die for sake of ruins, - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is facing a very difficult situation in Pokrovsk.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with Bloomberg, according to Censor.NET

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Withdrawal of troops

The head of state stressed that any decision to withdraw troops is a matter for the military command on the ground.

"Nobody is pushing them to die for the sake of ruins. I will support our soldiers, especially commanders who are there, how they can control the situation. Or it’s too costly for us — the most important for us is our soldiers," Zelenskyy explained

Watch more: Russian forces are infiltrating Pokrovsk with equipment and setting up mortars - media. VIDEO

According to the president, Russia wants victory in Pokrovsk to try to convince Trump that Ukraine must withdraw its troops from the entire Donbas region in order to end the war.

"We cannot leave eastern Ukraine. Nobody will understand that, people won’t understand that. And the main thing is that nobody will guarantee you that if they seize this or that town, they won’t move further. There is no deterrent factor," Zelenskyy concluded.

Watch more: Russia dropped FAB-3000 bombs on residential areas of Myrnohrad. There are 1,500 civilians in city. VIDEO

What preceded it?

Earlier, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi stated that Russian occupiers do not control Pokrovsk and have not surrounded Ukrainian units.