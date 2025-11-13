Full conversation between Mindich and Shefir about bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov

SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savytskyi read out a conversation between businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal-95", and Timur Mindich's former business partner at "Studio Kvartal-95", former first assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and co-founder of "Kvartal-95", Serhii Shefir, in the High Anti-Corruption Court.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel "Politics of the Country".

It is noted that they discussed the need to chip in for the bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.

According to the SAPO, Shefir said: "I told him about the bail: "If you have the official part, then unofficially we will all join you. We will chip in."

Mindich: "I told him that I will also. I don't have any..."

Shefir: "No, well, he will take from the cash (meaning from some cash that they have in common, the prosecutor clarifies)."

Shefir: "Losha himself is not a poor man, to put it mildly."

Mindich: "They seized everything he had..."

Shefir: "No, it doesn't matter. They seized what had been declared, but I think Lesha has a lot more than that, given his lifestyle — a fleet of cars, a fleet of servants, a house like that..."

Mindich: "But it's rented..."

Shefir: "Rented. Well, you understand how much that costs. Ten thousand."

Mindich: "Yes, I think more. Fifteen."

Shefir: "I asked him, are you going to participate yourself? He says: Of course, I've already given 20 million to two people (as a deposit, the prosecutor clarifies)."

Mindich: "In this situation, it's not nice to say, but why did you need those six flats? I don't really believe it. It's 100% certain that he hid six or 26."

Read more: Svitlana Chernyshova, godmother of Zelenskys, attempted to conceal documents at work concerning construction of four estates in Kozyn, - media

What preceded it?

On Monday, 10 November, NABU employees conducted searches in four of Mindich's apartments in the building located at 9a Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.

Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: Reason for Mindich’s departure is three children under age of 18, - State Border Service