Full conversation between Mindich and Shefir about bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov
SAPO prosecutor Serhii Savytskyi read out a conversation between businessman Timur Mindich, co-owner of Studio "Kvartal-95", and Timur Mindich's former business partner at "Studio Kvartal-95", former first assistant to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and co-founder of "Kvartal-95", Serhii Shefir, in the High Anti-Corruption Court.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel "Politics of the Country".
It is noted that they discussed the need to chip in for the bail for former Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.
According to the SAPO, Shefir said: "I told him about the bail: "If you have the official part, then unofficially we will all join you. We will chip in."
Mindich: "I told him that I will also. I don't have any..."
Shefir: "No, well, he will take from the cash (meaning from some cash that they have in common, the prosecutor clarifies)."
Shefir: "Losha himself is not a poor man, to put it mildly."
Mindich: "They seized everything he had..."
Shefir: "No, it doesn't matter. They seized what had been declared, but I think Lesha has a lot more than that, given his lifestyle — a fleet of cars, a fleet of servants, a house like that..."
Mindich: "But it's rented..."
Shefir: "Rented. Well, you understand how much that costs. Ten thousand."
Mindich: "Yes, I think more. Fifteen."
Shefir: "I asked him, are you going to participate yourself? He says: Of course, I've already given 20 million to two people (as a deposit, the prosecutor clarifies)."
Mindich: "In this situation, it's not nice to say, but why did you need those six flats? I don't really believe it. It's 100% certain that he hid six or 26."
What preceded it?
On Monday, 10 November, NABU employees conducted searches in four of Mindich's apartments in the building located at 9a Hrushevskyi Street in Kyiv.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
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