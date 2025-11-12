Reason for Mindich’s departure is three children under age of 18, - State Border Guard Service

Co-owner of Studio "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich left Ukraine legally. The reason for his departure was the presence of three children under the age of 18.

This was reported by Censor.NET spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service Andrii Demchenko.

The day before, the State Border Guard Service stated that Mindich had crossed the border legally.

Read more: Mindich left Ukraine legally, - State Border Service

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