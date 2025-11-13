Svitlana Chernyshova, godmother of Zelenskyys, attempted to conceal documents at work concerning construction of four estates in Kozyn, - media

Photo: УП

The wife of former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, Svitlana, who is the godmother of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tried to hide documents related to the construction of four estates in Kozyn.

This is discussed in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach entitled "Zelenskyy's 'Svynarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," reports Censor.NET.

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Construction during wartime

We're talking about four estates that, according to UP, were built during the full-scale invasion by people connected to Chernyshov.

The investigation by NABU and SAP has already involved around 20 searches, and the investigation has evidence that it was Chernyshov who organized the construction.

"Svitlana Chernyshova tried to hide the materials at her workplace, but searches were conducted there as well," the publication states.

Фото: УП







According to UP sources, it was Mindich who recommended Chernyshov to Zelensky as a "good guy," and Chernyshov's wife began to actively socialize with First Lady Olena Zelenska.

"They are godparents. Everyone knows that. The first lady baptized the Chernyshovs' daughter," notes one influential politician quoted by UP.

Фото: УП

Investigative materials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) indicate that the Chernyshovs received over a million dollars in the secret offices of the criminal group. According to investigators, part of the funding for the "big construction project" may have come from shady schemes in the energy sector linked to businessman Tymur Mindich.

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And while the situation with Chernyshov and Mindich's houses is becoming more or less clear thanks to the content of the tapes, the question of who the largest estate and the one next to it were built for remains open, adds UP.









There is currently a risk that Chernyshov may leave Ukraine to avoid prosecution. Investigators are considering the possibility of arresting or reaching an agreement with the suspects, adds Ukrainska Pravda.

Read more: "Resign," "betrayal during wartime," "disgrace to world": Ukrainians outraged by energy-sector embezzlement in comments under Zelenskyy’s social media pages

Corruption in the energy sector