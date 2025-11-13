Svitlana Chernyshova, godmother of Zelenskyys, attempted to conceal documents at work concerning construction of four estates in Kozyn, - media
The wife of former Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov, Svitlana, who is the godmother of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tried to hide documents related to the construction of four estates in Kozyn.
This is discussed in an article by UP journalist Mykhailo Tkach entitled "Zelenskyy's 'Svynarchuks': How the president's friends plundered the country during the war," reports Censor.NET.
Construction during wartime
We're talking about four estates that, according to UP, were built during the full-scale invasion by people connected to Chernyshov.
The investigation by NABU and SAP has already involved around 20 searches, and the investigation has evidence that it was Chernyshov who organized the construction.
"Svitlana Chernyshova tried to hide the materials at her workplace, but searches were conducted there as well," the publication states.
According to UP sources, it was Mindich who recommended Chernyshov to Zelensky as a "good guy," and Chernyshov's wife began to actively socialize with First Lady Olena Zelenska.
"They are godparents. Everyone knows that. The first lady baptized the Chernyshovs' daughter," notes one influential politician quoted by UP.
Investigative materials from the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) indicate that the Chernyshovs received over a million dollars in the secret offices of the criminal group. According to investigators, part of the funding for the "big construction project" may have come from shady schemes in the energy sector linked to businessman Tymur Mindich.
And while the situation with Chernyshov and Mindich's houses is becoming more or less clear thanks to the content of the tapes, the question of who the largest estate and the one next to it were built for remains open, adds UP.
There is currently a risk that Chernyshov may leave Ukraine to avoid prosecution. Investigators are considering the possibility of arresting or reaching an agreement with the suspects, adds Ukrainska Pravda.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who had left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, November 4, searches were conducted at one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU recordings as part of an investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv that belonged to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organized money laundering.
- On November 11, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshov has been notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment within the framework of Operation Midas.
- One of the suspects, Dmitry Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at 40 million hryvnia.
- Former advisor Halushchenko Mironyuk was remanded in custody with bail set at 126 million hryvnia.
- The Cabinet of Ministers submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council regarding the application of personal sanctions against Timur Mindich and Oleksandr Zuckerman following an investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and the executive director of security at Energoatom, Dmitry Basov, who appeared in the NABU videos under the nickname Tenor, were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another defendant, Lesya Ustymenko, was also sent to a pre-trial detention center for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the case of corruption in the energy sector, Ihor Fursenko (known as Ryoshik in NABU records).
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