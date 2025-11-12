"Resign," "betrayal during wartime," "disgrace to world": Ukrainians outraged by energy-sector embezzlement in comments under Zelenskyy’s social media pages

Ukrainians on social media are voicing outrage over a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, in which Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich is a key figure. Many expressed their anger in comments under posts by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Censor.NET reports this.

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Under Zelenskyy’s video address, in which he announced sanctions against those implicated in the corruption case and ordered the dismissal of ministers Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukrainians are suggesting that the president could not have been unaware of the organized corruption scheme.

Ukrainians also reminded Zelensky of his campaign promise, to resign if "his own Svynarchuk" were ever found.

Social media users are calling the massive corruption scheme uncovered in the energy sector a "betrayal during wartime" and a "disgrace to the entire world," warning it could jeopardize Western aid to Ukraine.

Many are also asking how many drones for defenders could have been purchased "with the money stolen by Mindich."

Among the commenters are also those calling for Zelenskyy’s resignation.

Corruption in the energy sector

Read more: "Corruption must be destroyed. Unfortunately, not in our lifetime," – Servant of People Bohutska