"Resign," "betrayal during wartime," "disgrace to world": Ukrainians outraged by energy-sector embezzlement in comments under Zelenskyy’s social media pages
Ukrainians on social media are voicing outrage over a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector, in which Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich is a key figure. Many expressed their anger in comments under posts by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Censor.NET reports this.
Under Zelenskyy’s video address, in which he announced sanctions against those implicated in the corruption case and ordered the dismissal of ministers Herman Halushchenko and Svitlana Hrynchuk, Ukrainians are suggesting that the president could not have been unaware of the organized corruption scheme.
Ukrainians also reminded Zelensky of his campaign promise, to resign if "his own Svynarchuk" were ever found.
Social media users are calling the massive corruption scheme uncovered in the energy sector a "betrayal during wartime" and a "disgrace to the entire world," warning it could jeopardize Western aid to Ukraine.
Many are also asking how many drones for defenders could have been purchased "with the money stolen by Mindich."
Among the commenters are also those calling for Zelenskyy’s resignation.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
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