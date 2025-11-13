Kremlin stands behind corruption schemes in energy sector – Podoliak, Adviser to head of Office of President

Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, has accused the Kremlin of being behind the corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector.

Censor.NET reports.

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"News about an investigation into a corruption scheme in the energy sector is unfortunately not surprising. It is a logical echo of the past, when the Kremlin spent decades building a system to keep Ukraine in its sphere of influence. Corruption was one of its key tools, and remnants of this mechanism still exist," Podoliak wrote.

According to the presidential adviser, the real news is not the abuses themselves but the work of Ukraine’s anti-corruption institutions.

"The fact that such an investigation has begun, that extensive investigative work has been done, and that top officials stress the need for fair verdicts — all this convincingly demonstrates Ukraine’s transformation," Yermak's advisor. stated.

Podoliak also warned that Russian propaganda would attempt to use the corruption scandal in the energy sector as "proof" of Ukraine’s dysfunction.

"But the reality is the opposite: we are not seeing state collapse, but a test of a new institutional foundation. Not many countries, in wartime, could uncover, investigate, and publicly discuss such cases," he added.

Read more: Mindichgate: bail posted for corruption scheme suspects Ustymenko and Zorina

Podoliak recalled that "for all 30 years of independence, Ukraine has faced major corruption scandals." The difference today, he said, is the state’s reaction:

"It used to remain silent. It used to tolerate it. It used to simply move people from one position to another. Today, Ukraine shows zero tolerance for corruption. The President is taking swift and tough decisions. This is no longer the Ukraine of 10, 15 or 20 years ago."

Media reports previously noted that during the Yanukovych era, Podoliak worked with former Presidential Administration head Serhii Lyovochkin and advised Party of Regions MP Yurii Ivaniushchenko.

Mindichgate



