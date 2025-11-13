Mindichgate: bail posted for corruption scheme suspects Ustymenko and Zorina

Photo: Схеми / Скриншот

Bail has been posted for two suspects in the large-scale embezzlement scheme at Energoatom — Lesia Ustymenko and Liudmyla Zorina. Both women worked in the "back office" responsible for money laundering.

The High Anti-Corruption Court’s press service confirmed this to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

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Bail amounts

According to the court, 25 million and 12 million hryvnias were transferred to the HACC account as bail for the two suspects.

They will now be required to wear electronic monitoring bracelets, surrender their passports, and are prohibited from leaving Kyiv.

Zorina’s lawyer said the bail for her was paid by a company, but did not specify which one.

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