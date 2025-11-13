Mindichgate may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession – La Repubblica
The NABU investigation into corruption schemes in the energy sector may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession process and the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.
This was reported by the Italian media outlet La Repubblica, Censor.NET notes.
How the corruption scandal could affect Ukraine’s EU integration
"An investigation in Ukraine into hundred-million-dollar bribes within a system meant to protect civilians from power outages has alarmed Europe. ‘Kyiv must move forward in the fight against corruption and avoid any setbacks,’" the media outlet writes.
The report notes that this case reinforces the European Commission’s latest assessment of candidate countries, which states that Ukraine has made only "limited progress" in combating corruption.
It emphasizes that the corruption scandal could undermine Ukraine’s entire EU integration process and cast doubt on further financial support for Kyiv.
During the recent meeting of EU economy ministers, where support instruments for Ukraine over the next two years were discussed, several participants repeatedly referenced this case.
"Legal obstacles to using frozen Russian assets are now compounded by doubts about how such funds might be used," La Repubblica concluded.
Mindichgate
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
- The Cabinet of Ministers has submitted proposals to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to impose personal sanctions against Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman following an NABU investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Earlier, Ihor Myroniuk and Energoatom’s executive director for security, Dmytro Basov, featured on the NABU tapes under the alias "Tenor", were remanded in custody for 60 days.
- Another suspect, Lesia Ustymenko, was also placed in pre-trial detention for 60 days.
- The High Anti-Corruption Court has ruled on a preventive measure for Ihor Fursenko, a suspect in an energy-sector corruption case (known on the NABU tapes as "Roshyk").
- On 13 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court arrested Liudmyla Zorina, with bail set at 12 million hryvnia.
- Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Mindich and Tsukerman.
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