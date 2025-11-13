Mindichgate may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession – La Repubblica

The NABU investigation into corruption schemes in the energy sector may hinder Ukraine’s EU accession process and the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Kyiv.

This was reported by the Italian media outlet La Repubblica, Censor.NET notes.

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How the corruption scandal could affect Ukraine’s EU integration

"An investigation in Ukraine into hundred-million-dollar bribes within a system meant to protect civilians from power outages has alarmed Europe. ‘Kyiv must move forward in the fight against corruption and avoid any setbacks,’" the media outlet writes.

The report notes that this case reinforces the European Commission’s latest assessment of candidate countries, which states that Ukraine has made only "limited progress" in combating corruption.

Read more: Western media on "Mindichgate": One of biggest scandals amid energy problems

It emphasizes that the corruption scandal could undermine Ukraine’s entire EU integration process and cast doubt on further financial support for Kyiv.

During the recent meeting of EU economy ministers, where support instruments for Ukraine over the next two years were discussed, several participants repeatedly referenced this case.

"Legal obstacles to using frozen Russian assets are now compounded by doubts about how such funds might be used," La Repubblica concluded.

See more: 73% of Ukrainians believe that level of corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale war – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

Mindichgate

Read more: Ukraine must lift price caps on electricity and gas to integrate with EU market, - European Commission